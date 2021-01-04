Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 4. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 January 2021, 08:00
January 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

photo

Mussabek Alimbekov (born in 1954) – a prominent Kazakh statesman. Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law in 1981.

From 1996 to 1999, he headed the Zhambyl regional justice department. In 1999 and 2001, he chaired the Almaty city court. In 2006, he was the Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. Between 2009 and 2011, he chaired the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

In the space of one year from 2013 to 2014, he was the Chairman of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Community. Between 2016 and 2020, he served as Chairman of the Association of Judges of Kazakhstan.

photo

Berik Kurmangali (born in 1977) – the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Semipalatinsk region native graduated from the Zhurgenov Institute of Theatre and Cinema In 1997, the Al-Farabi Kazakh Naitonal University, and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University.

He worked on Novosty Almaty program for Tan TV company. Between 2000 and 2007, he was an editor at NTK TV company and managing director, editor-in-chief, anchor of Informburo information program on 31 channel. In 2015, he joined the Nur Otan party as an advisor to the first deputy chairman. Between 2016 and 2018, he served as a director of the Information Management Department of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 and 2019, he served as a head of the Internal Policy Office of Zhambyl region.

He took up his last post in March 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches