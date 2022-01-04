Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 January 2022, 08:00
January 4. Today's Birthdays 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

NAMES

Mussabek Alimbekov (1954) is the leading statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Kirov State University.

Berik Kurmangaliyev (1977) is the press secretary of the Kazakh President.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Zhurgenov Theater and Cinema Theatre, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Has been working since March 2019.


