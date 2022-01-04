Go to the main site
    January 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 4.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The 582-km electrified section of the Trans-Asian Railway ranging from the Shu station to the Arys station is inaugurated to bridge the country’s northern and southern regions.

    2000 – Kazakhstan joins the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

    2012 – Kazakhstan assumes the CSTO chairmanship.

    2013 – The series of books about leading figures of Kazakhstan Uly dala tulgalary is presented by the Institute of History.

    2015 – The monument to renowned Kazakh wrestler Kazhymukan Munaitpasov opens in the village of Kazhymukan, Akmola region.

    2017 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever attends the UN Security Council session as a non-permanent member.

    2018 – The pilot project on digitalization of sacred sites in Akmola region using QR codes is developed by the historical and cultural heritage protection centre of the culture department.

    2020 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan hosts the Aibyndy Altyn Orda exhibition timed to the 750th anniversary of the foundation of the Golden Horde. It features three sections such as the development of the Golden Horde, its history and its disintegration.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
