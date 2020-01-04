Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 4.

    EVENTS


    2000 – Kazakhstan becomes the member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the central body of the UN system.

    2012 – Belarus hands over CSTO chairmanship to Kazakhstan.

    2017 – As a non-permanent member Kazakhstan for the first time ever takes part in the UN Security Council meeting.

    2019 – Kazakhstan’s centre Partnership for the sake of peace receives the UN certificate and is awarded the right to train peacemakers from around the world. It holds Civil population protection and the UN staff officers courses.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies