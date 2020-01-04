January 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 4.

EVENTS





2000 – Kazakhstan becomes the member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the central body of the UN system.

2012 – Belarus hands over CSTO chairmanship to Kazakhstan.

2017 – As a non-permanent member Kazakhstan for the first time ever takes part in the UN Security Council meeting.





2019 – Kazakhstan’s centre Partnership for the sake of peace receives the UN certificate and is awarded the right to train peacemakers from around the world. It holds Civil population protection and the UN staff officers courses.





