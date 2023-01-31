January 31. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st January.

NAMES

Kazakhstani writer, prose writer, playwright, publicist, journalist, and winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan in literature and art(1948-2008) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Journalism Faculty of the Kazakh State University. He penned novels as well as several prose books. His works were translated into the Tajik, Kyrgyz, Belarusian, Tatar, Russian, Yakut languages.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belarus and Permanent Representative of the country to the statutory bodies of the CISwas born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Almaty branch of the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry, and the Russian-Kazakh Modern Humanitarian University. He took up his current post in August 2019.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romaniawas born in1965 in Chimkentsk region (present-day Turkistan region). He graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Higher Komsomol School, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian national University, and the Kazakh-Russian University. Throughout his diplomatic career he served at the Kazakh embassies in Iran, Hungary, Macedonia, and Serbia. He was designated to his recent post in September 2019.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armeniawas in born 1968 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He spent his diplomatic career working at the Kazakh embassies in Lithuania, Germany, Russia, and Malaysia. He took up his current post in February 2021.