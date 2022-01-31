January 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st January.

– writer, prose writer, playwright, publicist, journalist, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan in literature and art.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Journalism Faculty of the Kazakh State University.

He authored a couple of novels as well as several prose books. His works were translated into Tajik, Kyrgyz, Belarusian, Tatar, Russian, Yakut languages and so on.

– Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to the statutory bodies of the CIS, concurrently.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty office of the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry, Russian-Kazakh Modern Humanitarian University.

He took up his current post in August 2019.

- Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Higher Komsomol School, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyev Eurasian national University, Kazakh-Russian University.

He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

- Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He took up his current post in February 2021.

– Acting Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz.

Born in Zhanaozen, Mangistau region, he graduated from the Tynyshpayev Kazakh Transport and Communication Academy, Satpayev Kazakh National Technological University.