Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 31. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2021, 08:00
January 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st January.


NAMES

photo

Bakkozha Mukai (1948-2008) is the writer, prosaic, playwright, publicist, journalist, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

photo


Askar Beisenbayev (1961) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, permanent representatives to charter bodies of CIS concurrently.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Almaty affiliate of Dzhambul Light and Food Industry Technological Institute, Russian-Kazakhstan Modern University of Humanities.

2017-2019 acted as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, chair of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Has been acting since August 2019.

photo


Nurbakh Rustemov (1965) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.

Born in Chimkent (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Almaty Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, Higher Komsomol School at Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Diplomatic Academy of the Eurasian National University, Kazakhstan-Russian University.

Prior served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia concurrently since 2014.

Has been working since September 2019.

photo


Bolat Imanbayev (1968) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2019), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei- Darussalam concurrently since 2020.

Born in Akmola region is the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment worked as the General Consulate of Kazakhstan to Saint Petersburg (2017-2019)


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships