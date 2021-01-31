January 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st January.





NAMES

Bakkozha Mukai (1948-2008) is the writer, prosaic, playwright, publicist, journalist, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Askar Beisenbayev (1961) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, permanent representatives to charter bodies of CIS concurrently.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Almaty affiliate of Dzhambul Light and Food Industry Technological Institute, Russian-Kazakhstan Modern University of Humanities.

2017-2019 acted as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, chair of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Has been acting since August 2019.

Nurbakh Rustemov (1965) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.

Born in Chimkent (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Almaty Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, Higher Komsomol School at Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Diplomatic Academy of the Eurasian National University, Kazakhstan-Russian University.

Prior served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia concurrently since 2014.

Has been working since September 2019.

Bolat Imanbayev (1968) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia (since 2019), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei- Darussalam concurrently since 2020.

Born in Akmola region is the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment worked as the General Consulate of Kazakhstan to Saint Petersburg (2017-2019)