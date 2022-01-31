Go to the main site
    January 31. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    31 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 31.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The Ust-Kamenogorsk Pedagogical Institute is transformed into the East Kazakhstan State University.

    1997 – The Republican State Enterprise Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is set up.

    2006 – The National Holding Compancy Samruk is established.

    2007 – The National Geographic Atlas of Kazakhstan and Monograph «The Republic of Kazakhstan» are issued in Almaty.

    2008 – The Prize after prominent port Mukagali Makatayev is established.

    2013 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is welcomed to the Talloires Network of Engaged Universities.

    2013 – Kazakhstani with disabilities Ali Amanbayev receives the prize for the best success story in the fight for his rights from the UN Development Program.

    2020 – The solemn ceremony of gifting 40 editions of the works of Abai as well as the works on his life and activity took place at the Central Library of the Academy of Science of the Slovak Republic.

    2020 – Kazakhstan’s Council on International Relations enters the global rating of analyrical centers of the world.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

