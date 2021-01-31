Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 31. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 31.

EVENTS

1991 – Ust –Kamenogorsk Teacher’s Training Institute is reorganized as the East Kazakhstan State University.

1997 – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is established by way of merger of Almaty railroads administration, Tselinnay railroads and West Kazakhstan railway administrations.

2006 – Samruk National Holding Company JSC is established.

2007 – National geographic Atlas of Kazakhstan and Republic of Kazakhstan monograph are published in Almaty.

2008 – The prize named after famous poet Mukagali Makatayev is established in Almaty.

2011 – The Snow Leopard Park unveils at Medeo sporst complex in Almaty.

2013 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University joins The Talloires Network of Engaged Universities. It is an international association of institutions which aims to foster higher education civic engagement.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s Ali Amanbayev is awarded for the best success history in the fight for rights of disabled people by the UNDP.

2020 – 40 works of Abai and works devoted to his life and legacy are donated to the Central Library of the Slovak Science Academy.

