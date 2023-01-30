Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 30. Today's Birthdays

30 January 2023, 08:00
January 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th January.

NAMES

Sattar Yerubayev (1914-1937) is the outstanding son of the Kazakh people, talented writer, famous journalist.

He was born in today’s Turkestan region, graduated from the Leningrad Institute of History, Philosophy, Linguistics. In 1935 became one of the organizers of the 1st congress of journalists of Kazakhstan.

The street in Karaganda, the school in Turkestan are named after Yerubayev, a monument was unveiled in Turkestan.


Askarbek Zhunussbekov (1960) is the chairman of the military court of Ust-Kamenogorsk military post of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogirsk Engineering Institute, Karaganda Higher School of Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Prior to the appointment acted as the chairman of the military court of Semey military post.

Has been serving since October 2017.


Amir Khalikov (1964) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Chelyabinsk Higher Artillery Command School, Armored Forces Military Academy, the Military Academy of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.

Since 2010 acted as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief Land Forces of Kazakhstan for combat training - head of the main department for combat training.


Related news
January 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
January 29. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
January 24. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
January 29. Today's Birthdays
January 28. Today's Birthdays
January 26. Today's Birthdays
January 25. Today's Birthdays
January 24. Today's Birthdays
January 23. Today's Birthdays
January 22. Today's Birthdays
January 21. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Dimash Kudaibergen presents Kazakhstan at SCO Film Festival in India
2 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations
3 Akmola region to build over 30 health facilities and 20 schools
4 Death toll climbs to 24 as tropical storm batters Madagascar
5 Astana’s Syritsa takes another Top 10 at Vuelta a San Juan

News