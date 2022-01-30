January 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th January.

Sattar Yerubayev (1914-1937) – talented writer and famed journalist.

He was born in Turkestan district, South Kazakhstan region.

Sattar Yerubayev penned a number of novels as well as ballads.





Askarbek Zhunusbekov (1960) – Chairman of the Military Court of the Ust-Kamenogorsk garrison of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction Road Institute, Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in October 2017.





Amir Zhalikov (1964) – Chairman of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Chelyabinsk higher tank command school, Military Armored Forces Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Air Forces of Russia.





Zakirzhan Kuziyev (1969) – deputy chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the professional technological college No.16.

He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.





Saken Kalkamanov (1980) – Deputy Governor of Turkestan region.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Eurasian Humanitarian Institute.

He took up his current post in August 2019.



