Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 30. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 January 2021, 08:00
January 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th January.

NAMES

photo

Sattar Yerubayev (1914-1937) is the outstanding son of the Kazakh people, talented writer, famous journalist.

He was born in today’s Turkestan region, graduated from the Leningrad Institute of History, Philosophy, Linguistics. In 1935 became one of the organizers of the 1st congress of journalists of Kazakhstan.

The street in Karaganda, the school in Turkestan are named after Yerubayev, a monument was unveiled in Turkestan.

photo

Askarbek Zhunussbekov (1960) is the chairman of the military court of Ust-Kamenogorsk military post of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogirsk Engineering Institute, Karaganda Higher School of Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Prior to the appointment acted as the chairman of the military court of Semey military post.

Has been serving since October 2017.

photo

Amir Khalikov (1964) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Chelyabinsk Higher Artillery Command School, Armored Forces Military Academy, the Military Academy of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.

Since 2010 acted as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief Land Forces of Kazakhstan for combat training - head of the main department for combat training.

photo

Zakirzhan Kuziyev (1969) is the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the vocational training college #16.

Has been acting since November 2020.

photo

Saken Kalkamanov (1980) is the Deputy Governor of Turkestan region.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Eurasian Institute of Humanities.

Prior held the post of the advisor of the Governor of Turkestan region.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships