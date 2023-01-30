Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

30 January 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 30.

EVENTS

1976 – The Kalamkasskoye deposit is opened on the Buzachi Peninsula, Mangistau region.

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the OSCE.

2004 – A monument to prominent Kazakh scholar, ethnographer Shokan Ualikhanov is unveiled in Russia’ Omsk.

2008 – The Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University receives the European Quality Award by the Europe Business Assembly.

2012 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially submits application files in a bid to host the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana to Secretary-General Vicente González Loscertales of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

2013 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University joins the European University Association as a full-fledged member.

2018 – Kazakhstan builds the Digitalization Commission under the Kazakh President.


