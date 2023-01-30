January 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 30.
EVENTS
1976 – The Kalamkasskoye deposit is opened on the Buzachi Peninsula, Mangistau region.
1992 – Kazakhstan joins the OSCE.
2004 – A monument to prominent Kazakh scholar, ethnographer Shokan Ualikhanov is unveiled in Russia’ Omsk.
2008 – The Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University receives the European Quality Award by the Europe Business Assembly.
2012 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially submits application files in a bid to host the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana to Secretary-General Vicente González Loscertales of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).
2013 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University joins the European University Association as a full-fledged member.
2018 – Kazakhstan builds the Digitalization Commission under the Kazakh President.