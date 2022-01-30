January 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 30.

DATES

World Leprosy Day (WLD) is celebrated on the last Sunday of January. In 2022, World Leprosy Day is 30 January. This international day is an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raise awareness of the disease, and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.

School Day of Non-violence and Peace is celebrated annually on January 30. This observance was introduced by Llorenç Vidal Vida, Spanish poet and pacifist, in Majorca in 1964. The observance is not similar to proposed by UNESCO Armistice Day in 1948. It supports for pacifying and non-violent permanent education, putting emphasis on love and friendship, that are above all.

EVENTS

1976 – The Kalamkasskoye deposit is opened on the Busachi Peninsula, Mangistau region.

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the OSCE.

2004 – The statue to the prominent Kazakh scholar, ethnographer Shoqan Walikhanovis unveiled in the Russian city of Omsk.

2008 – The Shoqan Walikhanov Kokshetau State University receives the European Quality Award by the Europe Business Assembly.

2012 – Then Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially hands over the application dossier to hold the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana to Secretary-General Vicente González Loscertales of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

2013 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University joins the European University Association as a full member.

2018 – The Commission on Digitalization under the Kazakh President is set up in Kazakhstan.

2018 – 8-yeasr-old Aktobe region native Mussa Turkumbayev receives the certificate of the Record Book of Kazakhstan after chinning himself 42 times.