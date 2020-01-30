Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 January 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 30.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan accesses the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). In 2010, Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the OSCE Summit.

2004 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh scientist Chokan Ualikhanov is installed in the Russian city of Omsk. It was designed and made by Kazakhstani sculptor Azamat Bayarlin.

2012 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially presents Astana’s dossier as the host city of EXPO-2017 to BIE Secretary General Vincente Loscertales.

2013 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University becomes the full-fledged member of the European University Association.

2018 – The Commission for issues of digitalization is established under the President of Kazakhstan.


