Adlet Seilkhanov
3 January 2022, 08:00
January 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of January.

NAMES

photo

Grigori Edelstein (1900-1974) – prominent scholar, doctor of medical studies, one of the founders of traumatology and orthopedics in Kazakhstan.

Born in Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukraine, he graduated from the Tomsk State University.

photo

Alexei Kalaichidi (1963) – head of the security and rule of law department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated form the Frunze Polytechnical Institute, Higher Courses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR, and Buketov Karaganda State University.

Between 2019 and 2021, he worked as Deputy Minister of International Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in July 2021.

photo

Marat Azilkhanov (1965) – Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan at the Kazakh President’s Administration.

Born in Kazalinsk city, Kyzylorda region, he graduated form the Karaganda State Medical University, Academy pf the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan,

From 2019 to 2021, he served as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.


