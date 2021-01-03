Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 3. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 January 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of January.

NAMES

Prominent scientist, Doctor of Science (Medicine), professor, one of the founders of the country’s traumatology and orthopedics Grigory EDELSHTEIN was born in 1900 and passed away in 1974. Born in Ukraine, he was the graduate of the Tomsk State University. Since 1958 Grigory Edelshtein lived in Kazakhstan. He headed the faculty of the Almaty State Medical Institute, worked as the chief trauma orthopaedist of the Healthcare Ministry of the Kazakh SSR.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexey KALAICHIDI was born in 1963. He is a graduate of the Frunze Polytechnic Institute, higher courses at the USSR Interior Ministry, and the Buketov Karaganda State University. For many years, Mr. Kalaichidi worked for law-enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2019, he was the head of the law-enforcement system department at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat AZILKHANOV was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical University and the National Security Committee’s Academy. Prior to taking up the recent post in April 2019, Mr. Azilkhanov was the executive secretary of the Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
