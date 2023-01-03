Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

3 January 2023, 07:00
January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The signing of the Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China and adoption of the memorandum of mutual understanding between the two countries take place.

2007 – The White Aruana book by Sabit Dossanov is published in the French language in Paris.

2008 – The unique compact disk for the first time is produced in Warsaw to demonstrate the public and mostly to the young Polish generation a colored, illustrated book about the Central Asian snow leopard and Kazakhstan.

2019 – The law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Cinematography regulating public relations and defining the legal, economic, and organizational framework in the cinematographic sphere takes effect.


