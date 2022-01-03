Go to the main site
    January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The signing of the Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China and adoption of the memorandum of mutual understanding between the two countries take place.

    2007 – The White Aruana book by Sabit Dossanov is published in the French language in Paris.

    2008 – The unique compact disk for the first time is produced in Warsaw to demonstrate the public and mostly to the young Polish generation a colored, illustrated book about the Central Asian snow leopard and Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Cinematography regulating public relations and defining the legal, economic, and organizational framework in the cinematographic sphere.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

