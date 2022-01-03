Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 January 2022, 07:00
January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The signing of the Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China and adoption of the memorandum of mutual understanding between the two countries take place.

2007 – The White Aruana book by Sabit Dossanov is published in the French language in Paris.

2008 – The unique compact disk for the first time is produced in Warsaw to demonstrate the public and mostly to the young Polish generation a colored, illustrated book about the Central Asian snow leopard and Kazakhstan.

2019 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Cinematography regulating public relations and defining the legal, economic, and organizational framework in the cinematographic sphere.

Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar