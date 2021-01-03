January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in Almaty city. The sides also adopt the memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan and China.

1996 – The Kazakh State Automobile Inspectorate is renamed into the Road Police of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2005 – A memorial plaque in memory of Hero of the Soviet Union Makhmet Kairbayev is unveiled in Pavlodar city.

2007 – The book Belaya aruana by Kazakh writer, laureate of the Sholokhov international prize Sabit Dossanov is published in the French language in Paris.

2008 – A unique compact disc featuring the bright and illustrated book about Central Asian leopard – Kazakhstan is released in Warsaw for the first time ever. It includes picturesque photographs of historical monuments, prominent literature and music figures, international meetings of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as the cities of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty.

2018 – A 10m monument to Kazakh batyr (warrior) Makhambet Utemissov is installed in Atyrau region.

2019 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On cinematography».