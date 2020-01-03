January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and China sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, adopt the memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan and China.

1996 – The Kazakh State Automobile Inspectorate is renamed as the Road Police.

2007 – The book of the Kazakh writer, laureate of the Sholokhov international prize, Sabit Dossanov, is published in French in Paris.

2008 – The unique compact disc is released in Warsaw for the first time ever to feature the bright and illustrated book about Central Asian leopard - Kazakhstan.

2019 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of Kazakhstan On cinematography.



