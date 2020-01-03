Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and China sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, adopt the memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan and China.

    1996 – The Kazakh State Automobile Inspectorate is renamed as the Road Police.

    2007 – The book of the Kazakh writer, laureate of the Sholokhov international prize, Sabit Dossanov, is published in French in Paris.

    2008 – The unique compact disc is released in Warsaw for the first time ever to feature the bright and illustrated book about Central Asian leopard - Kazakhstan.

    2019 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of Kazakhstan On cinematography.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies