Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 January 2020, 07:00
January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 3.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and China sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, adopt the memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan and China.

1996 – The Kazakh State Automobile Inspectorate is renamed as the Road Police.

2007 – The book of the Kazakh writer, laureate of the Sholokhov international prize, Sabit Dossanov, is published in French in Paris.

2008 – The unique compact disc is released in Warsaw for the first time ever to feature the bright and illustrated book about Central Asian leopard - Kazakhstan.

2019 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of Kazakhstan On cinematography.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev