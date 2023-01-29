Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 29. Today's Birthdays

29 January 2023, 08:00
January 29. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th January.

NAMES



Sandzhar Zhandosov(1930-1992) is a public and political figure of Kazakhstan, scientist.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kokand Oil College, Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy.

Served as the deputy of the Supreme Council of KazakhSSR.


Berik Ospanov (1976) is a statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Central Asian University, Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Economy and Organization of Agro-industrial Complex.


Bakhyt Yessimova (1984) is the deputy head of the department for control over consideration of appeals of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Saint Peterburg Engineering and Economic University.

Has been serving since 2022.


Related news
January 28. Today's Birthdays
January 26. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
January 28. Today's Birthdays
January 26. Today's Birthdays
January 25. Today's Birthdays
January 24. Today's Birthdays
January 23. Today's Birthdays
January 22. Today's Birthdays
January 21. Today's Birthdays
January 20. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title
2 Children's immune response to coronavirus fast but doesn't last: Australian research
3 Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
4 Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs
5 ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week

News