January 29. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th January.

NAMES

photo

Sandzhar Dzhandossov (1930 -1992) is the leading public and political figure of Kazakhstan, scientist, merited economist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy.

photo

Berik Osspanov (1976) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Central Asian University, Kazakh Science and Research Institute of Economy and Agro-Industrial Complex Management.

Has been working since 2021.

photo

Bakhyt Yessimova (1984) is the deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Saint Peterburg Engineering and Economic University.

Has been serving since last September.

photo

Yeldos Nashirali (1984) is the CEO at Kazinform International News Agency.

Graduated from the Taraz Teacher’s Training University, Massey University in New Zealand.

From 2016 till 2018 Nashirali was the Director of the Department for state policy in the sphere of mass media of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 till 2021 he was the Managing Director at Khabar Agency JSC. On June 2, 2021 he was named as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazinform International Agency JSC.

Has been acting since October 2021.


