January 29. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2021, 08:00
January 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th January.

NAMES

photo

Sandzhar Dzhandossov (1930-1992) is the leading public and political figure of Kazakhstan, scientist, merited economist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kokand Oil College, Kazakh State University, Academy of Social Sciences, Moscow.

Since 1990 he acted as Labor and Social Protection Minister, head of the Association of farm households and farm cooperatives, president of the Congress of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan. He was the deputy of three convocations of the Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR.

photo


Berik Ospanov (1976) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Native of Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Central Asian University, Kazakh research institute of economy and agro-industrial complex management.

In 2016-2021 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Has been serving since January 2021.

photo


Bakhyt Yessimova (1984) is the Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Saint Petersburg State Engineering and Economic University.

In 2015-2020 headed the internal policy department of Astana.

Has been acting since September 2020.

photo


Yeldos Nashirali (1984) is the Deputy CEO at Khabar Agency JSC.

Graduated from the Taraz State Teacher’s Training University, Massey University, New Zealand.

Since 2019 worked as the managing director of the Khabar Agency JSC.


