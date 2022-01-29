January 29. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 29.

DATES

Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War is celebrated around the world on the anniversary of the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, calling for an end to the nuclear arms race.

EVENTS

1992 – The signing of the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran takes place.

1998 – The international crew made up of Commanding Officer Talgat Musabayev, flight engineer Nikolay Budarin, and astronaut and research scientist Léopold Eyharts lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2010 – Kazakhstani singer Maria Mudryak wins the televised contest «Raccomandati» in Italy aired across Europe.

2014 – In France’s Angers, Kazakh director’s Harmony Lessons film wins the Grand Prix at Premiers Plams.

2017 –The opening ceremony of the 18th Winter Universiade takes place at Almaty Arena in Almaty city.

2019 – IDC adds Astana city in the international rating of smart cities.

2020 – In Almaty city, an official start is given to the celebrations on the occasion of the 1,150th anniversary of the great scholar Al-Farabi.

2020 – The Abu Nasr Al-Farabi Library-Center is opened in Almaty city.

2021 – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies enters the top of the world’s think tanks by the University of Pennsylvania in the nomination of the best policy and institutional response to COVID-19 in 2020 and is recognized as the best analytical center of Central Asia once again.