    January 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 29.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Iran sign protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1998 – The international crew consisting of Commander Talgat Mussabayev, engineer Nikolai Budarin and Léopold Eyharts, Research Cosmonaut lift off from Baikonur.

    2010 – Kazakhstani singer Maria Mudryak wins Raccomandati TV Contest in Italy broadcast all around Europe.

    2010 – Central Asia’s natural gas for the first time ever is delivered to Beijing through Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline.

    2014 – Kazakhstani feature film Lessons of Harmony by Emir Baigazin wins Grand Prix at Premiers Plans international film festival in Angers, France.

    2017 – Almaty hosts the opening ceremony of the XXVIII World Winter Universiade.

    2019 – Astana included in the IDC's Smart City international list.


    History of Kazakhstan
