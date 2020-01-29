Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 07:00
January 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 29.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Iran sign protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1998 – The international crew consisting of Commander Talgat Mussabayev, engineer Nikolai Budarin and Léopold Eyharts, Research Cosmonaut lift off from Baikonur.

2010 – Kazakhstani singer Maria Mudryak wins Raccomandati TV Contest in Italy broadcast all around Europe.

2010 – Central Asia’s natural gas for the first time ever is delivered to Beijing through Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline.

2014 – Kazakhstani feature film Lessons of Harmony by Emir Baigazin wins Grand Prix at Premiers Plans international film festival in Angers, France.

2017 – Almaty hosts the opening ceremony of the XXVIII World Winter Universiade.

2019 – Astana included in the IDC's Smart City international list.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev