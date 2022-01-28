Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 January 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th January.

    NAMES

    Rashid Tusupbekov (1955) is the conspicuous statesman of Kazakhstan. Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Karaganda State University. In 2015-2019 acted as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law-enforcement agencies committee.


    Maulen Aimanbetov (1966) is the deputy Mayor of Shymkent.

    He was born in Almaty. In 2014-2020 headed the major construction department at the Property and Facilities Management Office under the President of Kazakhstan.

    Has been working since September 2020.


    Kairat Kelimbetov (1969) is statesman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Market Institute at the Kazakh State Administration Academy, National Higher School of Public Administration at the Kazakh President, Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

    Since 2015 acted as the Governor of AIFC, headed the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.


    Maulen Ashimbayev (1971) is the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, studied courses in the U.S., Johns Hopkins University, International Research School.

    In 2012-2020 served as the Deputy Head of the Presidential administration.

    Has been acting since May 2020.


    Bauyrzhan Zhumakanov (1979) is the Deputy Prosecutor of Atyrau region. Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Has been working since May 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023