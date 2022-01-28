Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 28. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th January.

NAMES

photo

Rashid Tusupbekov (1955) is the conspicuous statesman of Kazakhstan. Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Karaganda State University. In 2015-2019 acted as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law-enforcement agencies committee.

photo


Maulen Aimanbetov (1966) is the deputy Mayor of Shymkent.

He was born in Almaty. In 2014-2020 headed the major construction department at the Property and Facilities Management Office under the President of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since September 2020.

photo


Kairat Kelimbetov (1969) is statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Market Institute at the Kazakh State Administration Academy, National Higher School of Public Administration at the Kazakh President, Georgetown University, Washington D.C.

Since 2015 acted as the Governor of AIFC, headed the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

photo


Maulen Ashimbayev (1971) is the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, studied courses in the U.S., Johns Hopkins University, International Research School.

In 2012-2020 served as the Deputy Head of the Presidential administration.

Has been acting since May 2020.

photo


Bauyrzhan Zhumakanov (1979) is the Deputy Prosecutor of Atyrau region. Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since May 2019.


