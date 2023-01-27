January 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th January.

NAMES

Toleubek Alpiyev (1948) – first deputy director of the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera.

Born in Frunze, the KyrgyzSSR, he graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory’s Musical College, Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

Alpiyev began his career as a KyrgyzSSR TV and radio orchestra artist in Frunze in 1970. Until 1977, he worked in the chamber orchestra of KazakhSSR TV and radio. Between 1977 and 1985, he was an artist of the symphony orchestra of the Zhambyl State Philharmonic.

In 1987, he was appointed as the director of Kazakhconcert tour-concert association.

In 1992 and 1995, he was the deputy minister of the KazSSR Culture Minister.

From 2014 to 2016, he worked as the director of the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera.

He took up his current post in September 2016.

Marat Kussainov (1965) – Kazakh statesman.

Born in Turkestan city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, national Public Administration High School under the Kazakh President, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2021 and 2023, he was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, Chairman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.









Zhandos Omarkulov (1968) – deputy commander-in-chief of the National Guard for Logistics, Major-General.

Born in Dzhambul region, he is a graduate of the Gorky Higher Military School of Logistics named after Soviet Marshall Bagramyan, Khrulev Military Academy of Logistics and Transport.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2014.



