    January 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 January 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th January.

    NAMES

    Toleubek Alpiyev (1948) is the 1st Deputy Director of the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

    Born in Kirgiz SSR is the graduate of the Moscow Music College at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatorire.

    Prior to the appointment he headed the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theatre (2014-2016).

    Has been acting since September 2016.

    Yerbol Akhmetzhanov (1965) is the chairman of the Zhambyl regional court.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Previously held the post of the chairman of the civil cases appellate judicial division of the Kazakh Military Court (2017-2020).

    Has been acting since February 2020.

    Marat Kussainov (1965) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, chair of the finance and budget committee.

    Born in Turkestan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, KOICA-JICA international courses, National Higher School of State Administration under the Kazakh President.

    Earlier held the post of the Deputy CEO at Eurasian Development bank (2019-2021).

    Has been serving since January 2021.


    Zhandos Omarkulov (1968) is the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard for Logistics.

    Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Marshal of the Soviet Union Bagramyan Gorky higher military college, General of the Army Khrulev Military Logistics and Transport Academy.

    Prior to the appointment acted as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Interior Ministry troops for Logistics (2013-2014).

    Has been acting since May 2014.

    Duman Kozhakhmetov (1984) is the media manager.

    Born in Petropavlovsk is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian national University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    In 2018-2019 headed the Kazkontent JSC.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
