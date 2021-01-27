Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 27. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2021, 08:00
January 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th January.

NAMES

photo

Toleubek Alpiyev (1948) is the 1st Deputy Director of the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Born in Kirgiz SSR is the graduate of the Moscow Music College at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatorire.

Prior to the appointment he headed the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theatre (2014-2016).

Has been acting since September 2016.

photo

Yerbol Akhmetzhanov (1965) is the chairman of the Zhambyl regional court.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Previously held the post of the chairman of the civil cases appellate judicial division of the Kazakh Military Court (2017-2020).

Has been acting since February 2020.

photo

Marat Kussainov (1965) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, chair of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Turkestan is the graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, KOICA-JICA international courses, National Higher School of State Administration under the Kazakh President.

Earlier held the post of the Deputy CEO at Eurasian Development bank (2019-2021).

Has been serving since January 2021.


photo

Zhandos Omarkulov (1968) is the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard for Logistics.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Marshal of the Soviet Union Bagramyan Gorky higher military college, General of the Army Khrulev Military Logistics and Transport Academy.

Prior to the appointment acted as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Interior Ministry troops for Logistics (2013-2014).

Has been acting since May 2014.

photo

Duman Kozhakhmetov (1984) is the media manager.

Born in Petropavlovsk is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian national University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2018-2019 headed the Kazkontent JSC.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships