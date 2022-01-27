January 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

DATES

The International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust is observed on January 27, marking the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. The United Nations General Assembly established this annual International Day in November of 2005 through General Assembly Resolution 60/7.

EVENTS

1990 – The Kazakh Scientific-Research and Design Institute for Earthquake Construction and Architecture is established based at the scientific wing of the Kazakh State Design and Scientific-Research Institute by order of the Committee of Construction of the Kazakh SSR No.9-OS.

1992 – The first bar of best-quality gold weighting 10.5kg is made at the lead-ore mining enterprise of Ust-Kamenogorsk.

1993 – The former Kazakh capital Alma-Ata is renamed into Almaty.

2005 – The Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Monitoring of Financial Market and Organizations registers the first unit investment fund named Kaznacheistvo.

2011 – The year 2011 is declared the Year of 20th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

2017 – The Kazakhstani Center of Public Private Partnership is listed for the first time in the world ranking of think tanks in the nomination of the Best Think Tanks in Central Asia.

2020 – The solemn opening of the cultural and information center Abai takes place at the National Library Clementinum in Prague, the Czech Republic.

2020 – A memorandum of mutual understanding is signed between the Astana International Financial Center and Seedstars during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

2021 – Kazakhstan receives the status of an observer at the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

2021 – Kazakhstan becomes Chair of the CIS Inter-State Space Council.