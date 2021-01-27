Go to the main site
    January 27. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    27 January 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

    EVENTS

    1990 – The Kazakh Research Scientific Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Architecture is established. Engineer, constructor, professor, and doctor of science (technology) Toleubai Zhunussov becomes its first director.

    1993 – The capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alma-Ata is officially renamed into Almaty.

    2010 – The Legendary Batyr (Legendary Warrior) collection of books dedicated to people’s hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is released in Moscow, Russia. It is published in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

    2011 – 2011 is declared the Year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence in order to further strengthen independence and statehood of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2016 – Kazakhstani writer, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akim Tarazi donates a collection of rare books from his own library to the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2017 – Professor of the Russian-Tajik University Abdusattor Nuraliyev publishes a book called ‘Kazakhs of Tajikistan’. The book depicts the history of Kazakhs residing in Tajikistan and focuses on their contribution to the country’s development.

    2017 – Kazakhstan Center of Public Private Partnership JSC enters the World’s Leading Analytical Centers Rating for the first time ever.

    2020 – A cultural and information center ‘Abai’ is unveiled at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium».

    2020 – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Seedstars, the leading emerging market startup community and investor, sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

