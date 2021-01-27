Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 27. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

EVENTS

1990 – The Kazakh Research Scientific Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Architecture is established. Engineer, constructor, professor, and doctor of science (technology) Toleubai Zhunussov becomes its first director.

1993 – The capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alma-Ata is officially renamed into Almaty.

2010The Legendary Batyr (Legendary Warrior) collection of books dedicated to people’s hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is released in Moscow, Russia. It is published in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

2011 – 2011 is declared the Year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence in order to further strengthen independence and statehood of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016 – Kazakhstani writer, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akim Tarazi donates a collection of rare books from his own library to the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Professor of the Russian-Tajik University Abdusattor Nuraliyev publishes a book called ‘Kazakhs of Tajikistan’. The book depicts the history of Kazakhs residing in Tajikistan and focuses on their contribution to the country’s development.

2017 – Kazakhstan Center of Public Private Partnership JSC enters the World’s Leading Analytical Centers Rating for the first time ever.

2020 – A cultural and information center ‘Abai’ is unveiled at the National Library of the Czech Republic «Klementium».

2020 – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Seedstars, the leading emerging market startup community and investor, sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

