Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

    EVENTS

    1995 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    2010 – The Legendary Batyr (Warrior) collection of books dedicated to people’s hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow. It is released in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

    2011 – Year 2011 is declared the Year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence in order to further strengthen independence and statehood.

    2017 – Professor of the Russian-Tajik University Abdusattor Nuraliyev publishes a book called Kazakhs of Tajikistan. The book depicts the history of Kazakhs residing in Tajikistan and focuses on their contribution to the country’s development.

    2017 – Kazakhstan Center of Public Private Partnership JSC enters the World’s Leading Analytical Centers Rating for the first time.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies