January 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

EVENTS

1995 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

2010 – The Legendary Batyr (Warrior) collection of books dedicated to people’s hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow. It is released in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

2011 – Year 2011 is declared the Year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence in order to further strengthen independence and statehood.

2017 – Professor of the Russian-Tajik University Abdusattor Nuraliyev publishes a book called Kazakhs of Tajikistan. The book depicts the history of Kazakhs residing in Tajikistan and focuses on their contribution to the country’s development.

2017 – Kazakhstan Center of Public Private Partnership JSC enters the World’s Leading Analytical Centers Rating for the first time.