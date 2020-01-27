Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 07:00
January 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 27.

EVENTS

1995 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

2010The Legendary Batyr (Warrior) collection of books dedicated to people’s hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is published in Moscow. It is released in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

2011 – Year 2011 is declared the Year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence in order to further strengthen independence and statehood.

2017 – Professor of the Russian-Tajik University Abdusattor Nuraliyev publishes a book called Kazakhs of Tajikistan. The book depicts the history of Kazakhs residing in Tajikistan and focuses on their contribution to the country’s development.

2017 – Kazakhstan Center of Public Private Partnership JSC enters the World’s Leading Analytical Centers Rating for the first time.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev