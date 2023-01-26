Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of January.

    NAMES

    Narbin Kenzhegulova (1948) is the first and only female science-fiction writer in Kazakh literature, translator, and member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.

    Born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

    She authored a couple of dozen books.

    Sultanbek Makezhanov (1961) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Republic, member of the finance and budget committee.

    Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the International Academy of Labor.

    Has been serving since January 2022.

    Darkhan Mynbai (1962) is a public figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Shymkent University.

    In 2021-2023 acted as the Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, secretary of the sociocultural development committee.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
    4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics