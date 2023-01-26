Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 26. Today's Birthdays

26 January 2023, 08:00
January 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of January.

NAMES

Narbin Kenzhegulova (1948) is the first and only female science-fiction writer in Kazakh literature, translator, and member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.

Born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

She authored a couple of dozen books.

Sultanbek Makezhanov (1961) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Republic, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the International Academy of Labor.

Has been serving since January 2022.

Darkhan Mynbai (1962) is a public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Shymkent University.

In 2021-2023 acted as the Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, secretary of the sociocultural development committee.


Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
January 25. Today's Birthdays
January 24. Today's Birthdays
January 23. Today's Birthdays
January 22. Today's Birthdays
January 21. Today's Birthdays
January 20. Today's Birthdays
January 19. Today's Birthdays
January 17. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

News