January 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th January.

NAMES

(1948) – the first and only female science fiction writer in Kazakh literature, translator, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Kazakh State University.

She is the author of a number of works of fiction. She translated the works of Kazakh writers into Russian. Kenzhegulova penned two dozen books.

She is a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, President of the Association of Fiction Writers of Kazakhstan.

– Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Dzhambulsk region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering Construction Institute, International Labour Academy.

He took up his current post in January 2022.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, Secretary of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Shymkent University.

He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.

– President of the Suleyman Demirel University.

Born in Kokshetau city, Akmola region, he graduated from the Koskshetau State University, KIMEP.

He took up his current post in August 2017.