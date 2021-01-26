January 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th January.

NAMES

One and only female science-fiction writer in the Kazakh literature, translator and member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Unionwas born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. She is renowned for penning many science fiction stories and translating the works of the Kazakh writers into Russian. She is the President of the Kazakhstan Science-Fiction Writers Association.

Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Almaty city in 1961. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the International Academy of Labor. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2020, he was the akim (head) of Medeu district of Almaty city.

Majilis deputy and member of the Committee for Social and Cultural Developmentwas born in 1962 in Turkestan region. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Shymkent University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Mynbai worked for KazTAG, Orken-Horizon republican newspaper. He held many managerial roles in South Kazakhstan region. He also was the Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. For the first time he became the deputy of the Senate in 2018. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

President of the Suleyman Demirel Universitywas born in 1978 in Kokshetau city. He is a graduate of the Kokshetau State University and KIMEP. He was appointed to the recent post in August 2017.

Head of the Situation Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1981 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education «Bolashak». He was appointed to the recent post in November 2016.