January 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

26 January 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 26.

DATES

World Environmental Education Day is celebrated on January 26. Its main goal is to identify environmental issues both globally and locally and to raise awareness about the need for participation in order to conserve and protect the environment, mitigating the various levels of impact caused by climate change.

The International Customs Day (ICD)is on January 26. It is the day designated to honour the custom officials and agencies for their function in taking care of the flow of goods across the world borders. It is the date on which the Customs Cooperation Council, the official name of the World Customs Organization (WCO), held its first meeting in 1953.

EVENTS

1981 – The official opening of the new building of the Auezov Kazakh Staet Academic Theatre of Drama takes place.

1992 – The exchange of letters to establish diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan takes place in Moscow.

1996 – Kazakhstan submits the official application to join the WTO to the Secretariat. In February Kazakhstan was granted the status of a WTO observer country. The country joined as the 162nd member of the WTO on November 30, 2015.

2013 – The mining museum in the German city of Bochum holds the official opening of the special exhibition titled «Unknown Kazakhstan – archeology in the center of Eurasia».

2015 – The Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the President enters the top-three think tanks of the Caucasus, Central and South Asia according to the Global Think Tank Index 2014.

2015 – The jubilee medal 20 years of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is established.

2016 – The ceremony of opening of the exhibition of paintings by the leading Kazakh painters named «Contemporary art of Kazakhstan» is opened in the historic building of the Republican art gallery near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkiye.

2018 – The Honorary Consulate of Lithuania is opened in Shymkent city.

2022 – The Special Operations Forces Command which within the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is set up.


News