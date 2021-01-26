Go to the main site
    January 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 January 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 26.

    1981 – An official opening of the new building of the Auezzov Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Drama takes place.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Japan exchange the letters on establishment of diplomatic relations in Moscow.

    1996 – Kazakhstan applies for WTO membership to its Secretariat.

    2010 – Zhambyl student Bogdan Zagribelny becomes a peace ambassador at the World Children’s Forum in Saudi Arabia.

    2013 – An official opening of the specialized exhibition Unknown Kazakhstan – archeology in the heart of Eurasia takes place at the German Mining Museum in Bochum.

    2014 – 8 leading universities of Kazakhstan join efforts to establish the Consortium of Rectors.

    2015 – Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President ranks among three leading think-tanks of Caucasus, Central and South Asia according to the World Think Tank Index Report in 2014.

    2016 – A ceremony of opening the exhibition of works of the leading Kazakh artists Modern Art of Kazakhstan takes place in Istanbul.

    2018 – An honorary consulate of Lithuania opens in Shymkent.

    2018 – A presentation of the collection of translated works of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener, Abai, takes place in Astrakhan.

    2020 – An exhibition of the Abai state historical and cultural, literary and memorial museum Zhidebai –Borili opens ate the National Museum of Rare Books and Manuscripts.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
