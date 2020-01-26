Go to the main site
    January 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 26.

    EVENTS

    1981 – The inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater designed by architects Orysbai Baimurzayev, Arystan Kainarbayev and Marat Zhakssylykov is held.

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan exchange the letters on the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in Moscow. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays official visits to Japan in 1994 and 1999.

    1996 – Kazakhstan begins the WTO accession talks and is granted observer status in the WTO. However, it becomes the 162nd member of the WTO only in November 2015.

    2013 – An exhibition Unknown Kazakhstan – archeology in the center of Eurasia is unveiled at the German Mining Museum in the German city of Bochum.

    2015 – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies is in the top 3 think tanks of Caucasus, Central and Southern Asia based on the World’s Leading Analytical Centers: Rating-2014.

    2016 – An exhibition of Kazakhstani artists Modern art of Kazakhstan is showcased at the Turkish city of Istanbul.

    2018 – The Honorary Consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Shymkent city. Mamadiyar Kadyrbekov is named the Honorary Consul.

