    January 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of January.

    Mukan Dyussekeyev (1957) – member of the defense establishment of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Major-General.

    Nurzhan Kayipzhan (1963)– Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Zhanetta Gaissovna (1964) – member of the Supreme Judicial Council

    Guldara Nurumova (1965) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Birthdays
