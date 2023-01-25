Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 25. Today's Birthdays

25 January 2023, 08:00
January 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of January.

Mukan Dyussekeyev (1957) – member of the defense establishment of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Major-General.

Nurzhan Kayipzhan (1963)– Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Zhanetta Gaissovna (1964) – member of the Supreme Judicial Council

Guldara Nurumova (1965) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament
