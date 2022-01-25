Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 25. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 January 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th January.

NAMES

photo

Mukan Dyusekeyev (1957) is a member of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major-General. Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

photo


Alibek Temerbekov (1960) is a member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since June 2017.

photo


Nurzhan Kaiypzhan (1963) is a judge of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Born in Chimkent region (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Has been appointed to the post in February 2010.

photo


Guldara Nurumova (1965) is a Majilis deputy, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute, Aulie Ata Taraz University.

Has been acting since last January.


