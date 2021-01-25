January 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th January.

Mukan Dyusekeev (1957) – a member of the high command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, major-general.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Higher Military Command College in 1978, the Frunze Military Academy in 1993, the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Federation in 1999.

He worked as Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Alibek Temerbekov (1960) – a member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan. Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

He has been holding his current post since June 2017.

Nurzhan Kaiypzhan (1963) – the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent (today’s Turkestan) region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

He was appointed to his current post in Febrary 2010.



